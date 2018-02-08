Heavy going for Glasshoughton as winning run ends

Glasshoughton Welfare saw their unbeaten start to 2018 ended and their play-off hopes dented when they went down to a 3-0 defeat at home to third-placed Grimsby Borough at a damp TJs Arena on Saturday.

Welfare had won all four of their games since the turn of the year and beaten top six sides Shirebrook Town and Selby Town in their previous Toolstation NCE Division One outings. But Grimsby proved to be a step too far.

Second half goals from Arthur Okwonko, Daniel Trott and a late Luke Mascall penalty was the difference between the sides.

On a heavy pitch Glasshoughton made one change from the Selby win with Alex Marsh replacing Connor Rollinson in defence.

Early exchanges were even although Adam Drury saw his shot from eight yards out strike the top of Jacob Collier’s goal.

At the other end, Tom Carr saw an effort drift just wide of the far post, but as the play swung from end to end both Drury and Josh Venney hit efforts wide for the visitors.

Conor Glavin saw his free-kick blocked after Josh Sunter fouled Andy Horbury just outside the area then visiting keeper Scott Drury just got his fists in front of Carr’s head to clear the ball.

Just before the break Collier did well to push a Trott effort over his bar.

Grimsby took the lead two minutes after the restart when a disputed free-kick was taken quickly. Venney received the ball on the right and his low cross was prodded home by Okwonko.

The visitors increased their lead on 65 minutes when another ball was played in from their right and Trott struck the ball home from 18 yards.

Despite a header going over the bar Welfare’s only real effort on goal in the remainder came with a quarter of an hour left when Ryan Ferguson chipped a great effort from the right edge of the area, but a couple of retreating defenders managed to clear the ball off the line.

Grimsby wrapped the game up with a minute to play when Rob Oldham was harshly judged to have brought down Jack Bradbury in the area. Indeed it was so harsh that it appeared none of the Grimsby bench nor hardly any player appealed. Whatever its merits, Mascall tucked the resulting penalty home.

After the game a disappointed Welfare joint manager Lee Vigars said: “ Disappointed with the score line and disappointed that our fantastic run of results comes to an end, but I have to give full credit to Grimsby.

“In all honesty the game could and probably should have been called off as the pitch was extremely heavy before a ball was even kicked and the continuous rain only made it worse. But both sides gave it their all, which made for a good game for the crowd that came down to watch.

“We could have been better in certain areas and you could say that every week even when you win, but the better side definitely won. Their passing and movement was outstanding throughout and although we defended well for the majority of the game a couple lapses of concentration have cost us.

“I certainly don’t think it was a 3-0 game and the score line flattered them in my opinion, but I can’t argue with the result.

“We didn’t really carry our usual threat up top for some reason and our quality was lacking in the final third.”

Glasshoughton were in action again on Tuesday night when they were away to another of the division’s top sides in Yorkshire Amateur and got a decent result as they drew 1-1.

The Ammas have been among the frontrunners all season after recruiting strongly and after Welfare held them at bay they took lead on 70 minutes. But a goal from new signing James Kay rescued a well deserved point for Houghton who were missing key players.

Glasshoughton are back on their travels this Saturday when they are away to fourth from bottom Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.