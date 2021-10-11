Hemsworth MW ban supporter whose actions led to abandonment of game with Penistone

Football news

With Wells leading 3-1 and looking set for a second successive league win to boost their hopes to avoiding the drop after a difficult start to the campaign a flashpoint saw tempers boil over on and off the pitch.

Hemsworth’s Kane Swinburn and Penistone’s Kieran Ryan were both red carded in the 71st minute after a coming together on the field of play and as Ryan was walking off he was then attacked by a supporter before a number of Penistone players came to his aid.

Fearing any further escalation, referee Matthew Langdon chose to immediately abandon the match, leaving the Hemsworth club with possible repercussions that could see points docked as it is believed no NCE League game had previously been called off as a result of crowd trouble.

With the team already second from bottom in the Premier it could be a major blow to their prospects of climbing the league, which were beginning to look much brighter in recent weeks. Indeed they were winning the match with goals from Swaine (two) and Jason Davis.

Hemsworth have put out a statement in reaction to last Saturday’s incident, saying: “HMWFC does not condone such behaviour of one fan. The fan in question is not a regular to our games and will not be welcome at the club at any time in the future.

“We apologise to anyone who had to witness the incident.

“We believe this has punished our club from securing another much needed three points.