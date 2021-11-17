Hemsworth MW battle to draw with promotion chasers

Former Hemsworth MW player Rikki Paylor, who scored against them for Handsworth.

It would have been easy for them to have crumbled after their former player Rikki Paylor put Handsworth ahead after 21 minutes.

But they did not drop their heads, defended well throughout and were rewarded with a 1-1 draw courtesy of a Harry Viggars header from a free-kick 12 minutes from time.

Handsworth controlled the first 45 minutes before the game turned round after the break when almost constant pressure was exerted by Wells.

A goal was the least the hosts deserved after Layton Swaine was only denied by a superb save from the visiting goalkeeper and by the woodwork after he had sent a header crashing against the post.

Late drama saw Swaine’s free-kick only miss the top corner of the net by inches before Jakub Hebda was sin-binned in injury time.

The last action of a decent game saw Richard Tootle’s long range effort for Handsworth hit the crossbar.

Viggars took the man of the match award after another display in which he led by example.