Hemsworth MW edged out in seven-goal thriller

Football: Hemsworth MW reports.

Wells’ promising start to the league campaign went up in smoke as they conceded four goals in losses to Knaresborough Town and Sherwood Colliery.

They were beaten 4-0 at Knaresborough although they were well in the contest at half-time, letting in all the goals in the second 45 minutes.

Welfare had a chance to bounce back at home to Sherwood Colliery on Tuesday night, but went down 4-3 in a thriller.

Wells were 2-1 down at the break with Connor Brunt scoring their goal.

Sherwood struck first in the second half before the game exploded into action in the last six minutes.

Jason Davis gave Wells hope with a spectacular strike in the 84th minute, but Nathan Clarke’s free-kick made it 4-2 five minutes later.

It was still not over as Kane Swinburn netted when the game went into injury-time. However, there was no time to score again with Wells left to lick their wounds and still looking for a first Premier win of the campaign.