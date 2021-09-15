Hemsworth MW end run of defeats with draw against Goole

Hemsworth's Seon Ripley.

Both sides held the lead during the game before having to settle for a point in a competitive match.

Hemsworth are still looking for their first win of the season and found themselves behind again when a deflected effort gave Goole the first goal after just eight minutes.

Layton Swaine levelled for Wells on the half-hour and they went in front after the break when Sam Tingle struck.

The lead was only to last two minutes, however as Luke Williams made it 2-2.

The visitors went down to nine men for the closing 10 minutes when they had two players sent-off, but try as they might Hemsworth could not force the ball in for a winner.

They are next in action on Friday night when at home to Garforth Town (kick-off 7.45pm).

Last Saturday Hemsworth went out of the FA Vase at the first qualifying round stage when going down 5-2 at Selby Town.

On-loan striker Seon Ripley gave them a flying start with the opening goal on nine minutes and Kane Swinburn doubled the lead just before the half-hour, but it went wrong from that point.