Hemsworth MW goal scorer Seon Ripley.

After a recent revival raised hopes of avoiding the drop Wells have now gone four games without a win, but initially looked to be on course to beat eighth-placed Barton who are on a long 16-match unbeaten run.

Seon Ripley put them ahead just before the half-hour from Kane Swinburn’s low cross and they were good value for the lead after Swinburn had gone close and Ripley had hit the post with a looping shot.

But the game turned on its head as Barton scored twice in two minutes through Thomas Waudby and Benjamin Hinchliffe to lead 2-1 at half-time.

In the second half Jakub Hebda saw an effort cleared off the line and Ripley was denied by a good save while the hosts hit the woodwork.

Wells’ task got harder as they went down to 10 men with Davis red carded for retaliation and they conceded again through Mitchell Levi-Lewis seven minutes from time.