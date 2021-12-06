Hemsworth MW end with 10 men as they let lead slip against in-form Barton Town
Hemsworth MW were left six points adrift in second from bottom after losing 3-1 at Barton Town in the NCE Premier Division.
After a recent revival raised hopes of avoiding the drop Wells have now gone four games without a win, but initially looked to be on course to beat eighth-placed Barton who are on a long 16-match unbeaten run.
Seon Ripley put them ahead just before the half-hour from Kane Swinburn’s low cross and they were good value for the lead after Swinburn had gone close and Ripley had hit the post with a looping shot.
But the game turned on its head as Barton scored twice in two minutes through Thomas Waudby and Benjamin Hinchliffe to lead 2-1 at half-time.
In the second half Jakub Hebda saw an effort cleared off the line and Ripley was denied by a good save while the hosts hit the woodwork.
Wells’ task got harder as they went down to 10 men with Davis red carded for retaliation and they conceded again through Mitchell Levi-Lewis seven minutes from time.
Hemsworth host Knaresborough Town this Saturday as they try again to close the gap on the teams above them in the Premier.