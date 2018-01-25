Hey at the double as Ponte Colls return to winning ways

Pontefract Collieries are back in the winning business after ending their recent blip with an away success at Worksop Town in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League.

Colls ended their three-match losing run last Saturday when they were quick out of the blocks to make it a hat-trick of successes against their hosts.

After beating Worksop 5-1 and 3-0 at home in the league and FA Vase earlier in the season, Ponte ran out equally convincing winners away to them when they ran out 4-0 victors.

They were ahead after just four minutes with good work by Kane Reece giving top scorer Eli Hey a tap in and two up inside seven minutes as Jack Greenhough headed home Kieran Scargill’s cross.

With Vaughan Redford superbly volleying a third the game was effectively all over after only 14 minutes.

Worksop did keep battling and missed several chances as well as forcing keeper Ryan Musselwhite into making a terrific save. But Hey put the icing on the cake for Colls with a late penalty to seal their 4-0 success.

Ponte were due to travel to Hull to play Hall Road Rangers on Tuesday night, but the game fell victim to the wet weather and was postponed.

Collieries now aim to play their first home game since the start of December when hosting seventh-placed Rainworth MW this Saturday (3pm). They also play their big West Riding County Cup semi-final at the Harratts Nissan Stadium next Tuesday when up against Evo-Stik Premier side Farsley Celtic (7.45pm).