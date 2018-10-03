Hey nets winner for Pontefract Collieries in incident packed match

Two goals from Eli Hey, including a winner 10 minutes from time, helped Pontefract Collieries to bounce back to winning ways with a 3-2 home success against AFC Mansfield.



In an incident packed exciting match their cause was helped as Mansfield finished with nine men after having two players sent-off.

The first visiting player to be red carded was Pat Lindley inside the first five minutes after a late and high challenge on Scott Brown.

Ponte looked to take immediate advantage of their extra man as Vaughan Redford raced into the area only to fire over.

Keeper Ryan Musselwhite was called into action to save comfortably from Kieran Wells’ header, but it was Colls who took the lead when Jack Greenhough’s long throw was allowed to bounce and Redford nipped in to score.

Spencer Clarke saw his header saved and Hey gave warning of what was to come as he got past two Mansfield defenders in the area only to send his shot just wide. Only a great save from visiting keeper Jason White denied Hey soon after when the striker’s effort from the edge of the box was heading goalwards.

There was no stopping on Hey on 39 minutes, however, as he made it 2-0 with a strike from the edge of the box.

Greenhough almost added a third goal, but White got down well again to make another good save and it stayed 2-0 to half-time.

It was looking comfortable for Ponte at this stage, but they were to get a rude awakening at the start of the second period as two quick goals levelled the game up. First Wells was put through on goal and slotted past Musselwhite then within two minutes Charlie Dawes hammered home a volley with the game having turned on its head.

Only two Musselwhite saves to deny Dawes prevented Mansfield from going ahead and he also saved well from Wells, who hit another effort over.

Colls regrouped, however, after making a double substitution with Luke Jeffs and Daniel Williams introduced for Brown and Tom Dugdale.

Williams almost made an immediate impact as he cut in well from the right to get a shot in that was saved by White.

Greenhough then ran clean through only to be denied by the Mansfield keeper and suddenly the hosts were back in the ascendancy.

Ponte went back ahead in the 80th minute when a corner fell for Hey who was able to net from close range. They then saw out the remainder with Mansfield’s Lynton Karkach red carded late on after an altercation with Redford.

Pontefract host Marske United tonight and they are away to Loughborough Dynamo this Saturday before a home game with Morpeth Town next Wednesday.



Vaughan Redford on the ball for Pontefract Collieries. Picture: Allan McKenzie

Pontefract Collieries' Jack Greenhough tries to get away from an AFC Mansfield defender. Picture: Allan McKenzie

Pontefract Collieries' Glyn Cotton challenges for the ball. Picture: Allan McKenzie