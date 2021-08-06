Higgins strikes late to earn Hemsworth MW first point of new season

Football: Hemsworth MW.

After a goalless first half of the game away at Bottesford Town it was Wells that broke the deadlock, but they found themselves 2-1 going into the 90th minute.

That was when Andy Higgins came up with a late equaliser that earned a 2-2 draw and a first point of the campaign.

Kane Swinburn had earlier scored Hemsworth’s first goal of the season in the 57th minute only for Michael Jones to strike twice for Bottesford in the 68th and 82nd minutes.

In midweek Wells showed their battling qualities again as they came from two down to draw 2-2 in their last pre-season build-up game, away to Northern Premier side Ossett United.

Luke Danville and Layton Swaine netted, the latter in the 89th minute, but it was Ossett who won the annual Steve Kelly Memorial Trophy, 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out.

Hemsworth now look forward to an FA Cup tie when they travel to play Redcar Athletic this Saturday in the extra preliminary round (kick-off 3pm).

They are also in league action again next Tuesday with their first game against Barton Town (7.45pm).