Impressive Glasshoughton Welfare mix it with title chasers

Glasshoughton Welfare turned the Toolstation NCE Division One table upside down as they stunned title chasers Campion on Tuesday night.

After running leaders Skegness Town mighty close on Saturday Welfare followed up by beating the team in second 3-0.

In their first home game for almost a month, they were ahead from the fourth minute as Josh Vamplew netted against opponents who could have gone top with a victory.

In a flying start Mateos cut in from the right wing and his dipping shot was turned over the crossbar by the Campion keeper. From the resulting corner Vamplew climbed to score with a header.

Houghton should have added to their score after a great move between Mateos and Ferguson left Halsworth with only the keeper, but with an open goal he sidefooted wide from three yards.

The hosts did make it 2-0 10 minutes into the second half as a great move between Tonkinson and Ferguson put Ashley Bell in to slide his shot past the keeper.

They then made sure of a fantastic victory when Mark Ferguson netted.

In Saturday’s game, Nathan Perks hit a hat-trick in vain for Glasshoughton Welfare in a remarkable game at Skegness.

Welfare played their full part in a nine-goal thriller, but lost out 5-4 to the table toppers in an amazing game in which all of the nine goals came in the second half.

What made the game all the more remarkable was that Skegness had gone more than 12 hours without conceding a goal and their defence had only let in four goals all season.

Ben Davison hit the crossbar for the hosts in the first half, but the opening goal did not come until three minutes into the second period when Luke Rayner-Mistry cut in from the right and his shot beat keeper Collier.

Houghton equalised as Hallsworth’s cross was chested down by Nathan Perks and chipped over the advancing Skegness keeper.

Two minutes later they were in front as Perks spotted Lambley off his line and lifted his shot over the keeper from 30 yards.

King drew Skegness level from a free-kick and this was followed by the referee sending off Hobbins after an incident with Houghton’s keeper Collier. Skegness officials after the game suggested the wrong man was sent off.

More controversy saw Skegness regain the lead with Vamplew injured in an aerial challenge. The official controversially awarded Skegness a free-kick on the edge of the area and King scored direct from it.

Welfare hit back as Mateos’ low cross was finished at the far post by Hallsworth. Two minutes later it was 4-3 with Perks scoring his third goal with a stunning left foot shot.

But they could not hold on as Parker netted then Field won it for the hosts in the 90th minute.

Glasshoughton are at home once again this Saturday when they face another team in the top half of the table in Armthorpe Welfare.

A third game in eight days at the TJs Arena follows next Tuesday with Welfare at home to Retford.