Improving Hemsworth MW look to kick on after unlucky draw

Hemsworth MW's Steven Jeff.

Wells led for much of the match after Layton Swaine fired them ahead in the 11th minute, but Mansfield hit back 20 minutes from time through Jermaine Jatau and the sides ended all square 1-1.

The draw also came at a cost for Hemsworth when they lost Adam Wilson to injury as it was confirmed that he had broken his wrist during the game.

Mansfield looked to have made the better start with three early efforts, but when Swaine latched onto a ball over the top he went on to chip the keeper to open the scoring for the home team.

Wells could have added to their lead as Swaine and Jason Davis both had shooting opportunities.

Only a fine save denied Swaine his second, but it remained 1-0 up to half-time.

Masai Arbouin was unable to make the most of a one-on-one with the visitors’ keeper in the second half after finding the angle too tight.

Steven Jeff almost scored direct from a corner, but Mansfield remained in the contest and levelled as Jatau’s shot beat keeper Jake Teale.

Connor Brunt was inches away from restoring Wells’ lead and Sam Tingle was only denied by a superb save, but Mansfield held on for the draw.