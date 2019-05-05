In Pictures: Action from Pontefract Collieries' big play-off final against Brighouse Town

Pontefract's brilliant first season at this level did not end as they had hoped as they lost 3-0, but a bumper crowd witnessed possibly the biggest game in the club's history and here's pictures with some great action and scenes captured by our photographer and James Heaton. Go to https://www.pontefractandcastlefordexpress.co.uk/sport/football/pontefract-collieries-miss-out-on-promotion-with-play-off-final-defeat-to-brighouse-town-1-9750460 for a match report and see Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.

Disappointed Pontefract Collieries players at the end of the game.

Victorious Brighouse Town celebrate their play-off final victory.

Mikey Dunn is sent sprawling just outside the area as a promising Pontefract Collieries attack is ended unfairly in the first half.

Defender Jake Picton in attack for Pontefract Collieries.

