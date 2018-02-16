It’s a double and off for Carrington against White Swan

Lee Carrington had an eventful game for Ryhill FC in his side’s 7-3 victory over White Swan in Division One of the Wakefield Saturday League.

Carrington struck twice before making an early exit from the game as he was sent-off for a second bookable offence.

Ryhill were in charge by that stage, however, after opening up a 5-1 half-time lead.

Danny Young bagged a hat-trick to add to Carrington’s double with Ryan Devonport and George Staves also on target for the winners.

White Swan gave it a go with Brendan Cummings, Kyle Fish and Brett Smith netting for them.

The result lifted Ryhill up to fourth and they have games in hand on all the teams above them. Swan remain in tenth in their first season in this league.

Eighth-placed Pontefract Sports and Social had to settle for a point from a 2-2 home draw with bottom of the table Fieldhead Hospital in Division One.

Premier Division leaders Rock Inn marched on with en emphatic victory in a one-sided game against neighbours Pontefract Town.

In a top versus bottom clash the result was never in doubt as Robert Rice and Reece Sheldon both hit four goals and James Earley, Richard Kingsbury, Craig Morris, Josh Prudhoe, Ben Rudge, Jamie Forsyth and Jimmy Liddan all netted in a 15-0 win for Rock, who moved three points clear with their ninth success from 11 league games.

West End Terriers could not follow up their 10-0 win of the previous week as they went down 5-3 away to second-placed AFC Heckmondwike in Division Two.

South Elmsall United Services went out of the Doncaster Senior League’s Premier Division Knockout Cup when they suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat in a first round tie at home to Armthorpe Markham Main.

Kinsley Boys returned to winning ways in the Doncaster Senior League’s Premier Division as Nathan Perks (two), Reece Hicks and Danny Dean netted in a 4-2 success against Rum Rooms Legacy.

The result lifted Kinsley up to fifth place.

Hemsworth MW Reserves remain third from bottom in Division One of the Sheffield County Senior League after losing 2-1 at home to Sheffield Medics with Luke Chestney getting their only goal.