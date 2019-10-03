Josh Vamplew is goal hero as Glasshoughton Welfare stun North Ferriby

A first clean sheet of the season and a vast improvement defensively helped Glasshoughton Welfare to a tremendous victory over North Ferriby in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

After losing 6-2 and 4-3 in their previous games Welfare were up against the division’s big boys, but surprised them with a gritty display that brought a 1-0 victory.

Josh Vamplew came up with the winning goal five minutes into the second half, volleying home from five yards out after Hallsworth’s free-kick was deflected into his path.

Earlier a 30-yard shot from Matos was saved by Ferriby keeper Douglas and Houghton’s left winger Aaron Kitao was prominent with several surging runs but he was unable to produce the final cross.

Striker Nathan Perks came closest in the first half when his shot from the by-line ran across an open goal.

Ferriby captain Eddie Birch saw his curling shot tipped over by Houghton keeper Mat Zaniewski.

Welfare missed chances to go further in front after the break as Perks saw his shot pushed behind and from a Matos cross Hallsworth somehow sidefooted wide from two yards.

Ferriby’s chances were also not helped late on when they had Loz McKay sin-binned and Birch sent-off for a second bookable offence.

Glasshoughton remain third from bottom and face the team one place below them when they travel to play Worsbrough Bridge Athletic this Saturday.