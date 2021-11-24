Hemsworth MW were involved in a sixc-goal thriller

In a see-saw contest Wells led twice, but were 2-1 down at half-time at Thackley in an entertaining game that was a good advert for the league.

Although the result left Hemsworth still second from bottom they are now beginning to put a run together, having gone unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions.

Winger Kane Swinburn gave them the start they were looking for when opening the scoring on 19 minutes after following up a Layton Swaine shot that was well saved by the home keeper.

Skipper Harry Viggars then came close to scoring for the third successive week when his header had to be well saved. But Thackley responded and Lewis Waddington netted with a strike from 25 yards out.

The hosts continued in the ascendancy and went ahead on 38 minutes as Owen Murphy got on the end of a cross to score at the near post.

Back came Wells after the break with Jakub Hebda making it 2-1 when nipping in to score from Swinburn’s ball in.

Their comeback looked complete when Swinburn bagged his second goal with a superb shot from 30 yards out that sent the ball flying into the top corner of the net.

But big shouts for a penalty for what looked like a foul on Hebda fell on deaf ears and it was Thackley’s turn to hit back as Waddington rounded keeper Jake Teale to net his second.

It stayed 3-3 to the final whistle with the sides having to settle for a point apiece.

Hemsworth will be aiming to climb out of the bottom two with back to back home games in the next week.