Kellingley back to winning ways as Smith settles nine-goal thriller

Kellingley Welfare were one of the few teams to get their game on in the West Yorkshire League and they were rewarded as they ended their run of bad results in a nine-goal thriller with Garforth Rangers.

Kells picked up a much needed three points with a 5-4 victory against Division Two’s bottom side Rangers.

They made the perfect start when with only two minutes on the clock Rob Newlove cut inside to strike a peach of a shot into the top corner of the net for the opening goal.

Kells should have gone two up moments later, but Jordan Hutchinson somehow failed to hit the target when only eight yards out from goal.

Rangers drew level 10 minutes later with poor defending giving them a tap-in.

The visitors then stunned Kells when another soft goal saw them take the lead.

An error ridden first half saw too many passes going astray from both sides and any free flowing football at a premium. But with two minutes to the break the hosts got back on level terms as a nice move down the flanks saw Brett Smith’s cross pick out Newlove. Although his strike was tipped against the crossbar Rob Anderson was on hand to nod the ball in from the rebound.

Almost immediately and with the last play of the half Rangers once again went down the other end and put their noses in front to lead 3-2.

Welfare started the second period on the front foot and again they pulled level with Anderson notching his second after an initial save from the visitors’ stopper.

Play switched from end to end with both sides creating chances, but it was Kells who took the lead when a good passage of play was rounded off by Newlove for his second of the game.

The opposition refused to lay down and again they managed to find a leveller, their striker given far too much room in the area as he picked his spot with a good strike.

However, with time running out Pete Baker came off the bench and turned the game, adding much needed steel to the defence, allowing the Kells midfield to push forward and look for a winner.

Anderson looked as though he would break the deadlock after been put through, but his effort flew over the crossbar.

With only five minutes remaining, though, Smith came up with a winner with a powerful drive from 25 yards out that took a slight deflection before ripping into the bottom corner.

Rangers will feel disappointed they did not pick up their first point of the season, but although far from convincing it was an important victory for Welfare, who now have a three-week break, giving them time to regroup and aim to come back stronger in the New Year.

Featherstone Colliery’s first round West Yorkshire League Cup tie away at Newsome was postponed last weekend.

They will be hoping to get back in action this Saturday when due to return to Division One at home in a local derby against Kippax, who also had their game at Whitkirk Wanders called off last weekend.

Featherstone currently stand in second place, four points behind leaders Rawdon Old Boys with a game in hand and ahead of Wyke Wanderers on goal difference, having also played a match less than them. Kippax are in eighth after winning their last two league games.