Klimczak at the double as Glasshoughton Welfare climb to fifth

Striker Gracjan Klimczak struck twice as Glasshoughton Welfare made it four straight league wins with a comfortable 3-0 success at home to Shirebrook Town.

Welfare were ahead from the fourth minute and with Matthew Semley also netting they jumped confidently up to fifth place in the Toolstation NCE Division One with games in hand on all above them.

Shirebrook, who are in a transitional phase following the departure of manager Rob Camm, offered little resistance, although all their players put in a shift for their new managers Alan and Lee Widdowson.

Welfare enjoyed a dream start as they quickly went ahead when Jack Knight’s shot was blocked, but the ball fell nicely for Klimczak to side-foot home.

Shirebrook did have one clear chance, but a courageous block by Matt Cunliffe kept the hosts in front.

From there it was all Glasshoughton. Ryan Ferguson should have made it two after breaking clear, but he too long to get a shot away and Shirebrook’s defence was able to get back and stop him.

A second goal seemed inevitable and when it came it was similar to the opener. Knight was involved again as his run down the left opened the door and Semley finished with ease.

Welfare remained in control in the second half without creating a huge amount of chances.

They added to their lead 16 minutes from time when Klimczak got in behind Shirebrook’s back-line to score his second.

Glasshoughton will now be looking to improve their league position further when involved in two matches in the next week.

First they are away to 15th-placed Swallownest this Saturday (3pm) and then they host Harworth Colliery, who are second from bottom, next Tuesday (7.45pm).