Klimczak doubles up in Glasshoughton Welfare victory

Glasshoughton Welfare beat Parkgate for the second time in a fortnight when they narrowly beat spirited opponents 2-1 at Roundwood.

Welfare were one down after only two minutes when Luke Smith scored from the penalty spot, but two goals from Gracyan Klimczak saw them fight back to earn all the points.

Andy Dawson, the new manager at Parkgate, made six changes from the side beaten at Glasshoughton in the FA Vase two weeks earlier ago and it looked good for them when Reece Horn conceded a penalty in the second minute and Luke Smith beat Mateusz Zaniewski from 18 yards.

Welfare tried to hit back with Matt Semley hitting over when well placed on the left and Lewis Pickering firing over after a poor clearance from keeper Chris Butt. Semley then flicked the ball over Butt and headed towards the open goal, but a defender cleared off the line.

Matty Bowman saw a powerful shot held at the second attempt by Butt and at the other end Kyle Lilley shot over twice.

Jack Knight saw a free-kick just miss before Welfare were level on 38 minutes when good build-up play saw Semley slip a pass through to Klimczak who hammered the ball into the roof of the net.

Just before the break Brandon Bailey hit a shot wide for the home side.

Parkgate came out with all guns blazing early in the second half with Zak Khalia seeing a close range header whistle past the post.

Then after a corner, Welfare had to defend desperately with Sam Pashley making a trademark block on the goal-line.

Welfare were being well led by captain Gareth Hunter, once again playing out of position due to the suspension of big centre- half Adam Walsh and they took the lead on 59 minutes with a great goal. Zaniewski, after a save, threw a great pass to Klimczak who swiftly moved the ball to Bowman on the left wing. He ran on and cut the ball into the feet of the on rushing Klimczak who glided the ball past Butt from 10 yards.

Welfare were now looking for a third and substitute Andy Horbury played in Pickering who saw his point blank shot blocked by Butt.

Owen Fieldsend for the home side was red carded for a foul on Knight and then Welfare’s second substitute Connor Howley fed Horbury who poked the ball wide.

As the game came to a close the home side had two great chances with Haydn Ward heading inches over from a corner then following another corner a hurried shot was hit over.

Welfare joint manager Darren Holmes said: “It was a game of two halves for us. Apart from the first five or 10 minutes of the first half where we gave away another soft penalty we totally dominated the half.

“Jack and Ryan got on the ball and used our wide lads very well, getting in behind the Parkgate back four, creating some great chances and scoring an excellent goal with some great movement.

“The second half we never got started, lost our shape and showed a bit of inexperience under pressure. To be fair to Parkgate they played very well and you could see they wanted to impress the new management team. We rode our luck a couple of times in the second half, but very pleased to come away with the three points.

“Again we will learn from it and work on a few things in training and look to improve for the tough game away at Dronfield this Saturday.”

This Saturday Glasshoughton are away again in the league when visiting fourth-placed Dronfield Town (3pm). Next Tuesday night they are then in the first round of the West Riding County Cup away to Evo-Stik League side Ossett United who are the newly formed team after the amalgamation of Ossett Town and Ossett Albion.

This will be a tough encounter as the Ossett side sit in fourth place in the Evo-Stik East Division. Kick-off at Ingfield is 7.45pm.