Late goal denies Glasshoughton Welfare victory over promotion contenders

Glasshoughton Welfare joint manager Lee Vigars has commented a number of times that his side will have a say in the fight for promotion from the Toolstation NCE Division One this season.

His words rang true last Friday night when his team brought home a battling point and so nearly had all three in a 1-1 draw away to third-placed Nostell MW.

The home side, unbeaten in 10 games, would have fancied their chances against mid-table Glasshoughton but the visitors put up a great performance and only fine goalkeeping prevented them from taking a three-goal half-time lead.

A Sam Pashley header on the stroke of the break gave Glasshoughton the lead only for a great James Eyles strike in the 90th minute to level the scores.

Glasshoughton gave a debut to goalkeeper Alex Ward and Ollie Maude also returned to the side. Ward impressed with his handling and he also made important second half saves.

Omebanji Sinmi came close to giving the visitors an early lead with a shot that flew inches wide. At the other end, Ward did well to hold onto a drive before also holding a Billy Mole effort. Former Glasshoughton skipper Adam Hayton hit a shot over.

Ryan Poskitt saw his free-kick well palmed away by Matthew Brooke before the keeper then twice brilliantly foiled Nathan Perks with instinctive saves. Maude was inches wide with a drive and another effort struck a post.

The home side came back and Hayton fired a volley just over before Ward made a good save.

Pashley gave Glasshoughton a deserved lead just on half-time when he met a Poskitt corner to head powerfully past Brooke.

Nostell put the Welfare back four under intense pressure, but Ward showed his quality when somehow pushing a Hayton effort for a corner. He then excelled again when acrobatically turning a header over.

Perks had a couple of good chances as the game entered the final minutes. But it was Nostell who scored through Eyles with a superb strike from 25 yards out into the corner.

There was still a final chance for Glasshoughton to snatch all three points, but Perks could only poke the ball into the hands of Brooke.

Joint manager Darren Holmes said: “We were excellent. The lads worked very hard for 90 minutes.

“The first half we could have had the game well and truly wrapped up. I thought we totally dominated most of the play and created some clear cut chances. We hit the post and Nostell’s keeper made some great saves.

“We were under the cosh for most of the second half, but defended as a team very well. Alex in goal was outstanding on his debut. Unfortunately a 90th minute worldy has robbed us of all three points. All in all it was another great advertisement for Friday night football.”

Welfare were back in action on Tuesday night at home to FC Bolsover and moved back into tenth place with a 2-1 win.

Welfare took the lead on 23 minutes with a Sinmi Oyebanji strike. It looked like the points would be shared when Bolsover equalised with three minutes to go, but Sam Pashley popped up in the 90th minute to clinch victory.

Glasshoughton travel to play Shirebrook Town this Saturday.