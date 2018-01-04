Late goal ends Glasshoughton Welfare’s unbeaten run

Glasshoughton Welfare’s six-match unbeaten run came to an abrupt end when an 88th minute Lewis Dickinson strike sealed a 2-1 win for AFC Emley at a cold and windy Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

Welfare had opened the scoring through Andy Horbury in the first half, but two second half goals from impressive second half substitute Dickinson sealed the win for the hosts.

Sadly for Welfare, and to the disappointment of joint managers Darren Holmes and Lee Vigars, Welfare were guilty of missing chances and attacking players were constantly caught in offside positions.

Welfare made changes for the game with Gareth Hunter coming back and there was a debut for new signing Daniel Bingley. Tom Carr was in goal with Mateuz Zaniewski and Sam Eyles both unavailable. To his credit Carr had a good game with his great handling of the ball.

Welfare kicked off on the heavy pitch and facing a gale force wind and were under pressure early on. They survived and took the lead on nine minutes when a great ball out of defence found Horbury who rounded keeper Max Dearnley before firing into the far corner.

Carr made a good low save to deny Matty Waller and at the other end Mitchell Wilshire hit a shot that Dearnley saved with comfort.

The game was end to end. Carr pushed an effort for a corner and Horbury had a goalbound shot blocked. Alex Marsh’s corner was then met by the head of Horbury and the ball was cleared off the line by a home defender. Connor Rollinson then put Conor Glavin in with a great cross but Glavin saw his shot go over.

Welfare had the wind at their backs in the second half and Horbury had a great chance early on when, with only Dearnley to beat, he tried to chip the onrushing keeper who blocked his effort.

Welfare were to rue the miss when Emley attacked up the left and a cross was stabbed home by Dickinson on 61 minutes.

Back came Welfare and substitute Ryan Ferguson prodded a Horbury cross wide. Ferguson then rounded Dearnley and his shot struck a post with ‘Houghton players guilty of ball watching as the home side managed to hack the ball away.

Gareth Hunter then put over a great cross, but the unfortunate Ferguson could only knock the ball wide.

Emley wrapped the game up on 88 minutes with an attack down the right by Dickinson who managed to force the ball home past Carr at his near post.

After the game joint manager Vigars said: “We really are our own worst enemies at times.

“I have to give credit to Emley who came out in the second half and had a real go at us. But our inability to kill teams off when in front and after creating numerous good chances really is our downfall and has been for most of the season.

“It was an horrendous day for football in all honesty with a gale force wind blowing straight down the ground and an extremely heavy surface. It was never going to be a classic but both sides at least tried to play football.

“Defending the slope and the wind for the first 45 we would have been happy to go in 1-0, maybe 2-0 down such was the handicap. So to go in 1-0 up was a real bonus.

“Although Emley had the majority of the ball, Tom only had one real save to make and we could and should have been 2-0 up at the interval when Conor Glavin missed a relatively easy chance late on.

“But like I said, Emley were good in the second half and tried to pin us back, which worked to an extent but it also left them exposed at the back.

“Ryan Ferguson could have had a hat-trick second half with the chances we created and Andy Horbury could have had his second when he went clear one on one but decided to try and chip the keeper when the easier option was to round him 20 yards out like he had for the first.

“It’s missed chances like these that come back and hurt you after 90 minutes.

“The lads were hurting at the end, which is a good sign, but we will put this behind us now and train hard ahead of the visit of Nostell next week.“