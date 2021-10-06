Late goals deny Glasshoughton Welfare after defiant effort against North Ferriby

Glasshoughton Welfare joint manager Lee Vigars.

Dylan Drovi put Welfare ahead on 10 minutes and they held the lead until 10 minutes from time when Jason Mycoe equalised with a great strike from distance.

Ferriby then ensured they remained unbeaten in the league this season when they came up with a winner four minutes later through Thomas Corner’s well struck shot after a goalmouth scramble.

It could have been a different result had Welfare not been unlucky to hit the post twice when one up.

The result left them down in tenth place, but they are holding their own with the strongest teams in the division.

Joint manager Lee Vigars said: “Tough one to take - 10 minutes away from a great result against a very strong North Ferriby.

“Loads of positives to take forward for next week. Lads were outstanding again - ran themselves into the ground.”