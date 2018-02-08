Late rally denies Kellingley victory

Kellingley Welfare battled to earn a point from a 3-3 draw away to Old Centralians in Division Two of the West Yorkshire League.

On a pitch that was only just playable and cut up badly Welfare started brightly and created plenty of chances.

As the surface deteriorated any kind of flowing football was out of the question, but well taken goals from Nathan Hutchinson, Kyle Fish and Nikki Ramskill saw Kells well placed to take all the points. However, with only 10 minutes left a late rally from the hosts saw them pull level.

The result left Kellingley in eighth and their next league match is on Saturday, February 17, away to second-placed Swillington Saints.

Kippax remain in eighth in Division One after suffering a 5-1 away defeat to Leeds Modernians who started the day third from bottom.

James Claxton (two), Andrew Atkins, Joshua Stanley and Wasim Khan were all on target for the winners.

Kippax are back at home this Saturday when they entertain Aberford Albion, who are two places and six points behind them.

Featherstone Colliery players were left kicking their heels as their scheduled first round West Yorkshire League Cup tie at Newsome was postponed last weekend.

They return to league action, away to Rothwell this Saturday, looking to improve their fourth position in Division One.