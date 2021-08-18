Lazenby and Hey strike as Pontefract Collieries earn first win of new season

Pontefract Collieries goal scorer: Eli Hey.

Pontefract Collieries bounced back from their opening day defeat as they enjoyed a 3-1 success away at Pickering Town last night.

In their second game in the new Pitching In Northern Premier East Division, Craig Rouse’s men were in dominant form with their opponents only managing one goal in second half added time.

After going close twice in a fast paced start Jack Lazenby put Ponte ahead on 20 minutes with a fine volley.

Within a minute he almost had a second, but was denied by the woodwork.

A great goal-line clearance by Jack Greenhough ensured Colls stayed ahead up to the break.

Early in the second half it was 2-0 as Lazenby’s free-kick found the net via a defender’s deflection.

Striker Eli Hey came close to making it three for Colls before their hosts found themselves down to 10 men following a red card for Ben Clappison for a high tackle.

Ponte went down to 10 later in the half when Fabian Bailey saw red for retaliation after being pushed.

But they made sure of their victory six minutes from time as Hey netted from close range after good build-up play involving Greenhough and Lazenby.

Brandon Holdsworth pulled a goal back for Pickering late on, but it was just a consolation as Pontefract had their first points in the bank.

Colls, meanwhile, have added three more players to their squad with forward Layton Swaine returning to the club and goalkeeper Jake Greatorex and centre-back Callum Brook also joining.

Manager Rouse is pleased with the squad at his disposal.

He said: “We felt we needed to add depth and competition to the squad.

“We were really pleased with the players we already had, but felt we were a little bit light in terms of numbers and competition as we found out after the 10 day enforced covid break.

“We identified the positions we felt we needed more competition and set about bringing the right types of people and players in. The three lads are all at an age where they’ll still improve and we hope to see that happen with us.”