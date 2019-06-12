Leeds United chasing wingers as attention turns to signings

With the future of Marcelo Bielsa sorted the attention has now moved onto who will be playing for his Leeds United team next season with several transfer targets attracting attention this week.

It is the names of wingers mostly doing the rounds with Bielsa known to have identified this position as being in need of strengthening.

It seems the Whites have missed out on initial target Daniel James, who came close to joining the Elland Road club in January, but now looks set to join Manchester United.

Jack Harrison, who was on loan for the whole of the season just finished, could return for another year, but even if he does Leeds look to be in the market for another wide man.

They are aiming high as well, having inquired about the possibility of bringing in Wolves’ highly rated Portuguese international Helder Costa, who has not been a regular starter for them since they went into the Premiership.

It would be a real coup if they could make a deal happen with Costa costing Wolves £13 million in 2017 a high class player for the Championship.

Another target has also emerged with United battling Rangers to sign Liverpool’s Ryan Kent on loan, a 22-year-old who has played against Leeds when on loan at Barnsley and Bristol City and spent the last season at Rangers.

The Glasgow club want him back for another year and could be at the head of the queue to sign him with their manager Steven Gerrard’s obvious links to Liverpool, but Leeds have made Kent’s club aware of their interest.

There could be a further spanner in the works here if another club bids for the player as Liverpool may wish to cash in with a permanent deal.

Moves for another winger, Bristol City’s Callum O’Dowda, have gone quiet of late, but he is believed to have been another player looked at by Bielsa.

United are also looking at the possibility of bringing in young Brighton defender Ben White as they look to strengthen their defensive ranks as well.

Leeds, meanwhile, are braced for a fight to hold onto their under 23s coach Carlos Corberan, who is wanted by Spanish third division side Cultural Leonesa as their first team boss.

The ambitious club have identified Corberan as the figure to lead them forward, but United will not want to lose the man who has impressively turned round the fortunes of the under 23s and is seen by many as a possible successor to Bielsa as first team coach.

The under 23s played a thrilling attacking style last season and won their league title and the PDL play-off final with a number of talented players developing well through the year.

Corberan has also worked with the first team squad as part of Bielsa’s staff.