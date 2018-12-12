Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City fans share ideas on football policing

Football fans in West Yorkshire are being given the chance to provide their thoughts and feedback on the policing of matches in the county.

The first meeting of the West Yorkshire Police Football Supporters Independent Advisory Group (IAG) took place last night, with representatives from Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City all in attendance.

Police keeping watching as Leeds play a home game at their Elland Road ground.

Chief Superintendent Owen West, Operational Support Commander of West Yorkshire Police, said: “While we unfortunately can’t guarantee goals on the day, what we can do is work with football supporters to ensure that both local football fans and those travelling into the county to watch matches are getting the best match day experience in other respects here in West Yorkshire.

“This independent advisory group is all about transparency, legitimacy and partnership with fans and ensuring that we have a relationship going forwards which is built on trust and respect. It builds on the work of #EnableUK, a multi-force collaboration on football policing.”

Amanda Jacks, from the Football Supporters Federation, said she was delighted that West Yorkshire Police was joining the ever growing list of police forces instigating Football Policing IAGs.

“Not only will the IAGs provide a real opportunity for supporter representatives to act as critical friends to West Yorkshire Police, the meetings provide a forum where supporter representatives can speak openly and frankly about football policing in West Yorkshire," she said.

“Given that West Yorkshire Police is one of the most innovative forces in the country with a genuine desire to improve match day policing, I am sure that the IAG will form an integral part of this ongoing process."

