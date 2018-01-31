Deadline day signing for Leeds United as teenager Roberts is snapped up

Leeds United have made a deadline day signing after confirming the capture of teenage forward Tyler Roberts from Premier League side West Bromwich Albion.

The 19-year-old, who can play central or wide up front, has joined the Whites for a fee believed to be around £2.5 million.

Roberts put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2022.

The youngster made his West Brom debut in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool in May, 2016 and has been out on loan at Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall where in the first half of this season he has scored five goals in 19 appearances.

The Welsh under 21 international goes straight into United’s squad and could make his debut in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff City at Elland Road.

Roberts reckons he is ready to get stuck into the Championship to help Leeds climb back up the table as they aim to reach the play-offs.

He said: “I’ve been in League One last season and the start of last season and I think I coped with it very well.

“I’ve adapted to each club and I think I’ve got better as well. I’m ready to come into the Championship and show what I’m about.

“I’d like to think I can go straight into the first team and have an impact. Of course it’s not about me, it’s about the team and me being able to gel with them, but I can’t wait to get into training.

“I’d say I’m a positive, forward-thinking player. I like to get at people, take them on and create things. I like to be a big influence in the team, get goals, get shots off and just be a threat. I’d say I’m quick.

“I’ve been at Walsall for six months and I’ve had a lot of games there - started a lot of games and hit the back of the net five times. I feel confident and I feel good.”