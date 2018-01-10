England game confirmed for Elland Road

England have confirmed that they will play their final warm-up game for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Leeds United’s Elland Road.

Costa Rica will provide the opposition in a game taking place on Thursday, June 7, with an 8pm kick-off.

It will be the third time England have played at Elland Road as they took on Sweden in 1995 and Italy in 2002.

Leeds United Managing Director Angus Kinnear said: “It is an honour to host the national team at our home before the side head off to Russia for the World Cup.

“Elland Road is a special arena that has the facilities of a modern stadium, whilst also being a traditional football ground and I am sure that the England team will enjoy the atmosphere that will be created here too.”

England Manager Gareth Southgate added: “We’re immensely proud to play the majority of matches at Wembley, which is always special. Equally, it’s nice when we have an opportunity to take the team on the road.

“We have a huge following in Yorkshire with large numbers of our members and travelling support coming from that area.

“Having been to Manchester and the North East last time, it’s nice to be able to go to Yorkshire for a different experience for everybody.”

Ticket details including pricing and sale dates will be confirmed in due course.

Visit EnglandSupportersClub.com and sign up to be the first to hear news and to access priority tickets in an exclusive pre-sale.