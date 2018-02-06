Heckingbottom confirmed as new Leeds United head coach

Leeds United have confirmed that Paul Heckingbottom has been appointed as the club’s new head coach.

Heckingbottom, 40, had been in charge at Barnsley since February 2016, but has signed a contract running until the summer of 2019 to take over from Thomas Christiansen at Elland Road.

As a player, Heckingbottom had a successful career as a defender, with spells at clubs including Norwich City, Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

After hanging up his boots, he returned to Barnsley as a coach in their development setup, before becoming caretaker manager in February 2015, taking over from Danny Wilson.

He took caretaker charge once again in February 2016, following the departure of Lee Johnson, before landing the job permanently.

During his time at the helm at Oakwell, Heckingbottom led Barnsley to success in the Football League Trophy, before guiding the Reds to promotion to the Championship via the play-offs and keeping them in the Championship.

He is expected to be followed into Leeds by Jamie Clapham, who was his assistant at Barnsley.

Christiansen was sacked on Sunday following eight months in charge of United.