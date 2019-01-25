Updates and tributes as Toby Nye funeral service held in Leeds

The funeral for Toby Nye, the little Leeds United fan who died aged six years old after a battle with cancer, is being held in Leeds today.

Toby touched the hearts of millions of people throughout the footballing, and wider, community during his long fight.

The funeral procession will start at Toby Nye's home in Osmondthorpe at 2.30pm before proceeding towards Elland Road for 'one last trip' to his favourite football club, before moving to the formal service.

