Lewis Pickering is super sub for Glasshoughton Welfare

Glasshoughton Welfare climbed Toolstation NCE Division One after making it back to back wins with a 2-1 success at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

Lewis Pickering’s 82nd minute goal clinched the three points as Welfare continued their improvement ahead of their FA Vase first round proper tie at Maine Road this Saturday.

Houghton had three early chances to open the scoring. Aaron Kitao was through, but the keeper blocked his shot then Nathan Perks laid off for Mateos to shoot wide and from a corner Mateos headed over.

Welfare opened the scoring on 23 minutes when Kitao beat Connor Rollinson in a chase for a loose ball and crossed to Perks who rounded the keeper before sidefooting into an empty net.

At the start of the second half Mat Zaniewski fumbled a long range shot from Hirst, but quickly gathered at the second attempt.

Bridge equalised on 48 minutes as Zaniewski pushed behind Palmer’s shot but from the corner Wordsworth headed home.

The hosts had a chance to go in front only for Zaniewski to block Emmett’s shot.

At the other end Mateos intercepted a crossfield pass, but his angled shot went across goal.

Houghton did go back in front on 82 minutes as substitute Pickering left two defenders trailing to draw keeper Thornton and score.

Bridge looked to hit back as Hirst brought a great one handed save from Zaniewski. But Houghton could have scored again when Perks was denied in injury time as keeper Thornton managed to flick his angled shot past the far post.

With five wins in their last seven outings Glasshoughton have turned their season round after a difficult start to the season and are now up to 16th in Division One with nine points from their nine league games.

They will be looking to continue the recent encouragement with their latest FA Vase adventure this Saturday, but look to have a tough test in Manchester away to Maine Road who play in the North West Counties League Division One South and were originally formed by Manchester City fans.

Glasshoughton gave neighbours Pontefract Collieries a real test in the West Riding County Cup on Tuesday night, but went out of the competition after a narrow 1-0 loss.