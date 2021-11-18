Lewis Stephens sends Glasshoughton Welfare on way to bounce back win

Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Keith A Handley

They were two up by half-time before going on to record a 3-1 home success that took them to within six points of Nostell MW, who are in sixth place.

Lewis Stephens sent Welfare on the way to victory with the opening goal on 27 minutes and Jordan Chippendale doubled the advantage before the break.

Any hopes Shirebrook had of a second half comeback were quashed five minutes in when Dylan Drovi made it 3-0.

Fabian Johnson did pull a goal back for the visitors 15 minutes from time, but Welfare saw out the remaining time to ensure they collected all the points.