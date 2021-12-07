Lewis Stephens takes his tally to 14 goals as Glasshoughton Welfare go nap

Glasshoughton Welfare were in good form against Hall Road Rangers.

Up against a Hall Road Rangers side who started the day a point ahead of them, Welfare took command in the first period and withstood a second half fightback from their opponents to run out 5-2 winners.

Stephens gave them a good start with the opening goal after 14 minutes as he bagged his 13th of the season.

Dylan Drovi, also enjoying a good campaign, doubled the lead three minutes before half-time – his sixth since joining the club.

Hemsworth MW end with 10 men as they let lead slip against in-form Barton TownRangers began the second half strongly with Reece Moody soon pulling a goal back, but Stephens’ second quickly restored Houghton’s two-goal advantage.

When Moody struck again it was game on with just one goal in it going into the final 20 minutes. But Welfare responded once more and clinched victory as James Cusworth netted and Kyle Fish put the icing on the cake with a fifth goal.