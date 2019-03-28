Light goes out on Pontefract Collieries as game is abandoned

Pontefract Collieries were left frustrated on Tuesday night when their home game against Pickering Town was abandoned after 71 minutes when they were leading 2-0.

Craig Parry’s men established control with two first half goals, but were unable to collect the valuable points in their Evo-Stik East Division game when one of their floodlights failed. Although they managed to fix the problem it was too late as referee James Unwin had already abandoned the match.

Up against opponents in 15th place in the Evo-Stik East Division, the second-placed Colls were quick out of the blocks with Vaughan Redford firing an early chance over.

Keeper Ryan Musselwhite made a superb save to keep out a free-kick at the other end, but Ponte were ahead in the ninth minute when Nick Guest followed on from Saturday’s late leveller with another goal.

It was 2-0 on 24 minutes as a smart break saw Redford sent clear to beat the keeper with a calm finish.

Pickering showed they were still in the game with a couple of chances created and missed while Redford was unable to keep his effort down after meeting Jack Greenhough’s cross and it stayed 2-0 to half-time.

Redford and Guest both went close after the break, but with Colls preparing to see out the final 20 minutes the light went out and they were unable to get the three points they looked set for.

Pontefract will be hoping for better luck when away to Tadcaster Albion this Saturday. Their opponents have had their ground problems after being flooded out a couple of weeks ago, but are confident of being able to stage the match after some hard work to get the ground back in shape.