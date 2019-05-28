Marcelo Bielsa commits to a second season at Leeds United

The waiting is over as Leeds United have confirmed that Marcelo Bielsa will remain as head coach next season.

A 12-month extension to Bielsa’s contract has been agreed today following a week of talks between the club and the Argentinian who guided the Whites to a third place finish in the Championship in the season just finished.

Leeds held an option giving them the right to renew the deal signed by Bielsa when he took over last summer, but wanted to finalise discussions with Bielsa before the clause expired at the end of this month.

During the 63-year-old’s debut season in English football, the team amassed a total of 83 points - their highest points total since promotion from League One during the 2009/10 season, playing an attractive brand of football which has helped Bielsa to become a popular figure among supporters.

United chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “As the dust settles on the campaign, I can reflect and say it was a good season.

“I’d like to thank all fans, staff and friends related to Leeds United for their continued support.

“We were close and next season we will work harder to achieve our goal. So let’s have another go. I’m delighted that Marcelo has agreed for another year - we have unfinished business.

“Enjoy your summer and next year once again we all need to give more - the players, the staff and all the fans because our goal is close.”

Leeds have committed to further changes to their training ground at Thorp Arch following requests from Bielsa, including the installation of a 1km running track.