Miguel earns a point for Glasshoughton Welfare

Football: Glasshoughton Welfare

Glasshoughton Welfare were unable to make it four wins on the spin as they went down 1-0 at Harrogate Railway Athletic in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

Jacob Robertson’s 37th minute goal proved enough to give the hosts all the points.

Welfare were looking to bounce back on Tuesday night when at home to Swallownest, but had to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw.

They trailed to Jack Appleyard’s goal just after half-time, but hit back to force a draw thanks to Miguel Cassana’s 82nd minute equaliser and stand in sixth place with 10 points from their first six matches.