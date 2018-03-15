Moxam bags hat-trick in title-chasers Pontefract’s win at Hemsworth

AARON Moxam scored a hat-trick as Pontefract Collieries maintained their NCE League Premier Division championship bid with Tuesday night’s 5-1 win at neighbours Hemsworth Miners Welfare.

Second-placed Pontefract are seven points adrift of leaders AFC Mansfield with five matches in hand.

Moxam scored his first from a brilliant Pontefract counterattack and grabbed his second with a flicked header at the near post from Jack Greenhough’s cross.

Vaughan Redford’s superb half volley made it 3-0 at the break.

Moxam completed his hat trick from the penalty spot before Hemsworth pulled one back though a Greenhough own goal.

Collieries had the last word six minutes from time when Eli Hey scored from close-range.

This Saturday, Pontefract visit Bottesford Town and Hemsworth host Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Next Tuesday, Hemsworth travel to Yorkshire Amateur in the NCE League Cup fourth round and next Wednesday Pontefract have a Premier Division fixture at Hall Road Rangers.

Pontefract won 1-0 at Albion Sports last Wednesday thanks to Moxam’s 43rd minute goal.

Pontefract, Hemsworth and Glasshoughton Welfare were all left kicking their heels last Saturday when heavy rain caused numerous postponements in the NCE League.

Pontefract’s home match against Barton Town Old Boys was called off after failing a pitch inspection on Saturday morning. The match at Harratts Nissan Stadium has been re-arranged for Thursday, April 19.

Hemsworth’s game at Harrogate Railway was also called off because of a waterlogged pitch. The new date for the game is Wednesday, April 25.

Glasshoughton Welfare’s Division One fixture at Ollerton Town on Saturday fell victim to the wet weather after a pitch inspection on the morning of the match.

It has been re-arranged for Monday, April 9.

Promotion contenders Glasshoughton, who are aiming for a place in the play-offs, host Winterton Rangers at Leeds Road on Saturday.

It is a vital match because Winterton are among Glasshoughton’s main rivals for a play-off spot.

Leaders West End Terriers pipped Crofton Colts 5-4 in Wakefield Sunday League Premiership Two.

The match was switched to West End because Crofton’s pitch was unfit.