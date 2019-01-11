Nathan ‘Perks’ up Glasshoughton Welfare with double strike

Glasshoughton Welfare were back to winning ways after a fine second half comeback saw them defeat third-placed Grimsby Borough in a Toolstation NCE Division One clash at the TJs Arena.

Welfare went into the game without a win in nine games and it looked as though the run would continue as they found themselves two down with 15 minutes to play.

But Adam Walsh prodded a chance home and then returning striker Nathan Perks came off the substitutes’ bench to score two great goals to seal a 3-2 win against a side that have always been a thorn in Welfare’s side for the past few seasons.

Charlie Williams and Seb Sokol returned to the Welfare starting line-up along with Gracyan Klimczak from the side beaten by Campion.

Early pressure saw Matt Semley’s cross palmed away by Scott Drury with no Welfare player on hand to take advantage of the loose ball. Ryan Poskitt hit a shot over and Klimczak, clear on the left, hit his shot into the side netting.

Welfare fell behind on 14 minutes when losing possession on the half-way touchline. The ball was then only half cleared and eventually found Adam Drury who slotted past Jacob Collier in the home goal.

Shortly after Josh Venney hit an effort over and Drury set Mark Cooper up, but his hurried effort was hit wide.

As the first half drew to a close Poskitt looped a shot over and Semley also hit an effort well over.

It looked bad for Welfare seven minutes into the second half when the visitors increased their lead. Keeper Collier could only scoop a free-kick away and after a scramble, Peter Winn volleyed home from close range.

Welfare introduced substitute Perks on 65 minutes and he was quickly in the action with a deflected shot held by Drury.

With 15 minutes to go the hosts were back in the game as Drury failed to gather a high Tom Carr free-kick under pressure from Sam Pashley and Walsh knocked the ball home.

Five minutes later Perks latched onto a great ball over the top and he flicked it past Drury to level the scores. It got even better for the returning Welfare player when he got onto the end of a Semley cross at the far post and sent the majority of the spectators into raptures as he headed home.

Welfare had to withstand some anxious moments in the closing stages, but held on for a fine win.

Welfare joint manager Darren Holmes said: “Have to say that win has been coming now for a number of games.

“We knew if we were to get anything from the game we had to work hard and press for 90 minutes. The lads never gave an inch and even at 2-0 down they kept pushing and dragged themselves back in the game.

“I’m sure Grimsby will say they were not their best, but I feel we put more into the game than they did and were rewarded with all three points.

“We felt we were unlucky with one of their goals being handball and maybe offside, but defended very well as a team and kept our shape very well.

“Credit to Nathan Perks today on his return to the club for two very good finishes and something we have been missing in recent games.

Credit to all the squad, it’s been a very tough few weeks, they have worked very hard in training and it’s great to get back to winning ways against one of the best teams in the league. Let’s hope we can now kick on.”

Glasshoughton travel to play Ollerton Town this Saturday.