NCE League: Glasshoughton Welfare made to pay for slow start

Glasshoughton Welfare’s downturn in form continued as they fell to a 3-0 defeat when visiting near neighbours Selby Town at the Fairfax Plant Hire Stadium.

Goals from Liam Flanagan and Alasan Ann in the first 25 minutes put the home side on the front foot and a great Joe Dale individual effort late on sealed Welfare’s fate.

The score could have been higher if keeper Mateusz Zaniewski had not recovered from a shaky first half to be on top form in the second. But credit also went to home keeper Peter Lawrie for his saves.

With only one goal scored in four games these are worrying times for joint managers Darren Holmes and Lee Vigars as their team dropped to ninth place in the Toolstation NCE Division One.

Welfare were forced into changes due to injuries and suspensions. Kyle Willis came back into the side and former player Ryan Poskitt started after re-signing on Friday. Former Town player Gary Collier lined up against his former club.

The visitors were under the cosh early on with Zaniewski fumbling a cross, but then getting down well to foil Dale. Carl Stewart then flicked a header just wide of the far post.

At the other end, Matty Bowman saw his cross blocked away and Seb Sokol ran onto a loose ball and his shot was only inches over. Bowman was then denied as Lawrie saved well.

Welfare fell behind on 15 minutes when hesitant defending allowed the ball to reach Flanagan and he smashed the ball home from eight yards.

Ten minutes later Selby increased their lead. Stewart fed Ryan Gothard who saw his shot saved and as the ball pinged around the penalty area it fell to Ann who side footed home.

Welfare came back valiantly and Bowman shot into the side netting after a good run. Lawrie then save well to push a Tafadzwa Mumbanya 25-yard shot for a corner and Collier sent his free-kick inches over.

Zaniewski survived a couple of hairy moments and it stayed 2-0 to half-time.

Welfare opened the second half with purpose and Lawrie dived to clutch an effort from Poskitt. Sokol shot over and Poskitt saw another effort claimed by Lawrie.

Selby were looking to see the game out, but Zaniewski made a decent low save at the foot of the post before somehow clinging onto a rasping Stewart drive.

For Welfare, Bowman drove a shot into the body of Lawrie. But Zaniewski made another great save at point blank range from Stewart.

With two minutes left Dale scored the best goal of the game. Picking up a loose ball 35 yards out, he went on a scintillating run, outfoxing two defenders before rounding Zaniewski and tapping home.

Glasshoughton will be looking to end their four-game run without a win this Saturday when at home to fifth from bottom Parkgate.