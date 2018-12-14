NCE League: Nine-man Glasshoughton Welfare lose out to Worsbrough

Glasshoughton Welfare’s run of defeats continued at the TJs Arena when they went down 3-1 to sixth-placed Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

Welfare remain in ninth, but did put in a much better performance only for the game to be turned on its head early in the second half with the sending off within minutes of influential players Matty Bowman and skipper Gareth Hunter.

They made a number of changes to the team, including giving a full debut at full-back to Charlie Williams, and they started well with Tafadzwa Mumbanya’s free-kick bringing a save from keeper Aiden Tyas.

Tyas showed his quality seconds later when his great block denied Ryan Poskitt. Welfare did take the lead on 10 minutes when a superb ball from Mumbanya on the left found Lewis Pickering and he ran on to shoot across Tyas into the far corner.

The lead was shortlived as four minutes later Bridge equalised, Liam Owen threading the ball across for Jack Wilson to shoot past Mateus Zaniewski.

Only another great Tyas block prevented Pickering scoring when one-on-one with the keeper. The miss proved costly as Jack Mawson slotted home for the visitors.

Welfare started the second half brightly, but Tyas managed to drop onto a low ball played in by Poskitt. Ten minutes into the half the hosts were down to 10 men when Bowman and Rollinson tangled in a tackle and Bowman’s reaction got him sent-off by referee Gavin Hock with Rollinson yellow carded.

Within five minutes Welfare were reduced to nine men when despite winning the ball Hunter was given a second yellow card much to the howls of protests from the home support.

Despite the numerical disadvantage they did not give up. Unfortunately Jack Knight dithered too long when well placed and the chance was lost. Adam Walsh then headed a free-kick over. Worsbrough were fortunate to get a third goal with 15 minutes left. A deep cross was played into the home area and Zaniewski lost his footing, which allowed Liam Owen a simple header to seal the game.

It would have been unfair on Welfare to concede a further goal, but they were lucky late on as a Rollinson shot was deflected wide by Jamie Austin.

Welfare’s joint manager Darren Holmes said: “We’re going through a very tough time at the moment. It’s very frustrating because it is the same group of players that started the season so well.

“Unfortunately we are now making it very easy for the opposition by gifting them goals.

“Again we started very well and created a number of chances and went ahead with a very well taken goal. It could have got better but for a couple of very good saves. But again we surrendered the lead, giving away two silly goals that just should have been defended better.

“Then to cap it off getting two players sent-off with the majority of the second half still to play it was an impossible task. Credit to the nine lads still on the pitch, they battled very hard.

“One thing is for sure if we can cut out the individual errors we can, and will, get our season going again. Look forward to more work in training this week and another chance next Saturday to get things going again.”

Glasshoughton have now lost their four matches and face a hard task getting back on track this Saturday when away to leaders Campion.