New first for Pontefract Collieries as they progress in FA Cup

Pontefract Collieries are looking forward to another Emirates FA Cup tie after making a little piece of club history last Saturday.

Colls reached the second qualifying round stage of the famous competition for the first time when they enjoyed a 3-1 away success against Glossop North End.

They have now been rewarded with a tie away to Ashton United – who knocked out Tadcaster Albion in a replay on Tuesday – with the second qualifying round match to be played on Saturday, September 21.

Before then Ponte return to BetVictor NPL North West action this Saturday at Droylsden, who are eight places above them, in third, but have played three more league matches.

Collieries have yet to win away in the league this season after drawing and losing their first two games on opposition soil. But with two impressive victories on their travels in the FA Cup they should not be lacking confidence as they look to climb into the upper reaches of the North West Division.

They were unable to play their scheduled game at home to Colne on Tuesday night, however, as it was postponed due to Colls’ opponents needing to play an FA Cup replay.

There was no need for a replay for Craig Parry’s men in their cup tie at Glossop as they swept into a three-goal lead early in the second half against opponents from the BetVictor South East Division. It was hard work initially with the hosts defending well, but Layton Swaine put Ponte ahead on 32 minutes when he marked his first start in a competitive game for the club with a smart finish.

Seven minutes into the second half the lead was doubled as left-back Connor Smythe struck with a free-kick from the edge of the box.

And three minutes later Colls effectively put the tie to bed as another defender, John Cyrus, came up from the back to volley home impressively at the far post after meeting Smythe’s free-kick played into the area.

Glossop kept going and were rewarded with a goal as Henry Limpishi netted 15 minutes from time.

The home team then threw everything at their visitors, but Ponte held on to complete their historic win.

They will be looking for a repeat next month when due to host Glossop North End in the FA Trophy. It will only be their second game in the competition and another win would take them through the preliminary round for the first time.

The further involvement in the FA Cup means that Collieries’ much anticipated West Yorkshire derby at home against Brighouse, who beat them in the play-off final last season, has now had to be put back to a date later in the season.

Another derby has been arranged for next week, however, with Ponte set to host Ossett United in the first round of the Integro League Cup (kick-off 7.45pm).