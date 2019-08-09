New look Glasshoughton Welfare side lose opener despite battling display

Glasshoughton Welfare made a disappointing start to the new season in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League as they suffered a 3-0 away loss to Winterton Rangers at a sunny Hammonds Home Stadium.

The result flattered the home side with Welfare putting up a battling performance against a side who came close to promotion last season. Indeed they were unfortunate not to go into half-time two goals up. A second half penalty and a goal apiece for two of the home side’s substitutes did for Welfare who had five new players in Aiden Tyas, Josh Vamplew, Jake Boyd, Mark Ferguson, and Ashley Bell.

After a scrappy opening goalkeeper Tyas did well to cling onto a free-kick at his near post. Craig Tonkinson saved Welfare when his last ditch tackle forced the ball for a corner.

Welfare then had a purple patch. Nathan Perks broke through on goal from the right and his drive was tipped around the post by young home keeper Nathan Popple. From the resulting corner Vamplew stole in and looked certain to score but he headed down into the ground and the ball cleared the bar.

Perks then hit a great shot in from 25 yards but the ball whistled inches wide. Popple then had to be quick off his line a couple of times.

At the other end Luke Anderson headed over from six yards.

Early in the second half Lewis Pickering stung the hands of Popple and that was about the only real danger Welfare posed as Winterton came out more composed. They put the welfare defence under constant pressure, but the back four held up well until the 61st minute when Reece Horn barged into the back of Robbie Start in the area and Gareth Barlow beat Tyas with the resulting penalty kick.

Substitute Adam Baskerville came close within a minute of coming on before Winterton got their second on 76 minutes when a second sub, Matthew Allison, who had only been on the pitch a few seconds, headed home after a Robbie Start shot cannoned down from the bar.

It was no surprise when the home side got their third on 81 minutes. Welfare were trying to move the ball forwards, but it was lost and with not enough defenders back the ball was played into Baskerville who tapped past Tyas. It could have been more with the hosts hitting the crossbar twice late on

Joint Welfare manager Darren Holmes said: “Football can be very harsh sometimes.

“Although ultimately we didn’t deserve to win the game I thought for 60 minutes we were very good.

“We created three very good chances in the first half and when your away from home against a good side they have to go in. The lads worked very hard and the intensity was very good.

“The penalty, which was very soft, killed us and was a game changer.

“On reflection our first half performance was very positive and gives us something to build on. We need to be better in the last third and look after the ball better. If we work as hard as the first half for 90 minutes the results will follow. Well done to Winterton I’m sure they will do very well this year.”

Glasshoughton are away again this Saturday at Parkgate.