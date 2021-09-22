‘Not acceptable’ says manager Frecklington as Frickley Athletic hit for six

Frickley Athletic

Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington has labelled his side’s performance in their 6-0 defeat at Dunston as “unacceptable”.

After the Blues suffered the heavy defeat in last Saturday’s Pitching In Northern Premier League East, Frecklington took to Twitter to say: “Not acceptable that. Apologies to all connected to Frickley AFC, especially those that travelled and paid good money to watch that.

“Embarrassing from start to finish. Work to do.”

Frecklington is demanding a big improvement from his players for this Saturday’s league game at home to Pickering Town.

He would have been hoping to see his side respond at home to Houghton Main in the first round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup, but last night’s tie was called off with the intended opponents pulling out of the competition.

The Blues are therefore through to the second round, but must wait a few more days to make amends for their horror show at Dunston, who had only previously won two of their first seven league matches this season.

Dunston were given a flying start with Liam Thear’s goal inside four minutes and they were four up by half-time following further efforts by Sado Djalo, Michael Hall and Thear again.