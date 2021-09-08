Old boy Glavin on target as Glasshoughton Welfare lose out

Conor Glavin in his Glasshoughton Welfare days.

Up against opponents two points above them and two places higher in the table, Welfare were in the contest at the break, only trailing 1-0 to a goal from their former player, Conor Glavin.

But Lewis O’Connor doubled the hosts’ advantage early in the second half and two goals in two minutes later on from Michael Jepps took the game right away from Welfare, who did manage an 80th minute consolation.