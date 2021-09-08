Old boy Glavin on target as Glasshoughton Welfare lose out
Glasshoughton Welfare missed a chance to climb back into the top six in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League when they went down 4-1 at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic on Tuesday night.
Up against opponents two points above them and two places higher in the table, Welfare were in the contest at the break, only trailing 1-0 to a goal from their former player, Conor Glavin.
But Lewis O’Connor doubled the hosts’ advantage early in the second half and two goals in two minutes later on from Michael Jepps took the game right away from Welfare, who did manage an 80th minute consolation.
Glasshoughton take a break from the league this Saturday when they travel to South Yorkshire to take on Maltby Main in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase. A tough task is in prospect with their hosts flying high near the top on the NCE Premier Division.