Oldham goal sets Glasshoughton on way to pleasing win

Glasshoughton Welfare reclaimed eighth place in the Toolstation NCE first division with a comfortable 3-0 win at a cold Church Street ground when visiting Armthorpe Welfare.

A first half Rob Oldham goal set them on their way and only the woodwork and desperate defending prevented the score being greater in the first half. A Jamie Simpson strike and Conor Glavin’s second half effort saw Glasshoughton home.

Mateuz Zaniewski came back in goal for Glasshoughton and due to injuries and a suspension Welfare brought back in Gareth Hunter, Ryan Ferguson, and Oidham. They lost Sam Pashley in the warm-up and Simpson came in for his first start for the club. Former Glasshoughton player Josh Bucknall lined up for the home side.

Glasshoughton were under early pressure and Chris Simpkins fired an effort over. However, they took the lead on five minutes when Lewis Akeister fired a fabulous 50-yard ball from right to left which Oldham brought down before running on to fire past keeper Mark Sanderson.

It could have been two soon after when from a corner Simpson saw his header blocked on the line and the follow-up from Tom Carr was also blocked.

At the other end, Josh Gibbons and Gracjan Klimczack shot over. For Glasshoughton, Simpson had a purple patch when his header was pushed over by Sanderson. From the resulting corner he then saw his header strike the underside of the crossbar before the ball was claimed by Sanderson as the visiting players argued that the ball had crossed the line. Seconds later the ball came back to Simpson who hit an effort wide.

Simpson’s superb ball put Carr through and his drive was pushed onto the post by Sanderson. The keeper foiled Ferguson with a save with his feet.

The home side pushed Glasshoughton back as the second half opened and Gibbons saw an effort go wide.

But it was 2-0 on the hour as a ball was played in from the right to Simpson who controlled it well before turning and shooting low past Sanderson.

Welfare secured the win eight minutes later when Oldham’s high corner kick was bundled in at the far post with Conor Glavin appearing to get the final touch.

The home side kept battling and Simpkins hit another effort over, but then Carr put a sumptuous ball through to Ferguson and his chipped effort just cleared the bar.

In the last minute Zaniewski made his only real save of the game, keeping out a goal bound effort and then recovering to claim the loose ball.

After the game joint Welfare manager Lee Vigars said: “Really pleased with our performance. We had Alex Marsh, Andy Horbury, Mitch Wilshere, Sam Pashley and Dan Bingley all missing so we had to shuffle the pack around a bit.

“Skipper Gaz Hunter slotted in at centre-half and was outstanding alongside the reliable Adam Walsh.

“The pitch was in great condition following the recent bad weather so we went out with the intention of keeping the ball on the deck and playing quickly.

“We started very well and were creating chances early on. Jamie Simpson, Conor Glavin and Tom Carr all had glorious opportunities to get on the scoresheet but the deadlock was broken with a superb Rob Oldham goal.

“More chances went begging and we worried we might rue those later on. It wasn’t to be, though, as we completely controlled the game in front and scored again through Jamie Simpson and Conor Glavin.

“More chances were missed late on along with some good saves by the home keeper to keep the score line respectable.”

Glasshoughton will be looking to kick on further in Division One as they now have three home games in a row in the league, starting this Saturday with sixth-placed Shirebrook (3pm).

They also travel to Parkgate for a third round League Cup tie next Wednesday (7.45pm).