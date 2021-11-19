Colls have confirmed that following discussions with the first team management and the club, they have made the decision to release Vaughan Redford from his contract and it is expected that he will now be joining Worksop Town, who are managed by former Ponte boss Craig Parry.

Pontefract have placed on record their thanks to Redford for his efforts since his return to the club in the summer and for the part he played in the club's historic FA Cup run.

Vaughan Redford, who has left Pontefract Collieries and looks set to join Worksop Town.

Guest started the season at Penistone Church but has recently been playing for Dearne & District in the Central Midlands League. He has played in the Northern premier League for the Pontefract team and played in their play-off final against Brighouse Town in 2019.

He told the club's website: "I'm excited to be back and it feels like I've never been away.

"A huge thank you to everyone who has made me feel welcome.

"My goals as a player are to contribute to the team that will result in wins/points on the board.

Nick Guest, who has rejoined Pontefract Collieries.