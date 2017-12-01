Pearson hits hat-trick as Featherstone go second

Kyle Pearson continued his goal scoring exploits as Featherstone Colliery moved up to second place in Division One of the West Yorkshire League with a commanding victory over East End Park.

They were up against opponents having a decent season in seventh place in the table, but with the division’s top scorer, Pearson, leading the way with a hat-trick Featherstone simply ran away with the contest, winning 8-2.

Thomas Field and substitute Lloyd Leake were also on target twice while Andy Burton struck once in Colliery’s third win on the trot when they have scored five goals or more.

They are unbeaten in their last six league matches and have only lost twice all season. They now stand in second place, four points behind leaders Rawdon Old Boys with a game in hand.

This Saturday they take a break from the league when in West Riding County Challenge Cup action away to Ilkley Town (kick-off 2pm).

Kippax crashed out of the West Yorkshire League Cup at the second round stage when they were well beaten 5-0 at home by fellow Division One side Boroughbridge.

They return to their Division One campaign this Saturday when they will be looking to improve their current tenth position with a home game against 12th-placed Howden Clough (2pm).

Kellingley Welfare went out of the West Yorkshire League Cup as they lost a second round tie 4-2 at Kirk Deighton Rangers.

A heavy pitch did not help matters, but Kells were second best on the day against fellow Division Two opponents.

They managed two consolation goals through Jamie Bird and Jordan Hutchinson.

The next game for Kells sees them on their travels once again to take on Ripon City in Division Two (2pm).

Kippax Reserves were well beaten 6-1 at Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves in the Alliance Division One and face a tough trip to second-placed Shelley this Saturday.