Perks heads up Prince promotion booster

FC Prince maintained their promotion challenge in Division One of the Wakefield Saturday League as they ran out convincing winners at home to Fieldhead Hospital.

Up against bottom of the table opponents who have not managed a league win yet this season, they were soon in control and breezed to an 8-1 victory.

Nathan Perks led the way with a hat-trick while also on target were Scott Savage (two), Jake Thomson and Brad Harris who came off the substitutes’ bench to net twice.

Despite the result Prince stay in second place in the table, although they are now level on points with leaders Fox & Hounds (Batley), whose game against Ossett Dynamos was postponed.

In-form Ryhill FC continued their march in Division One when they won 5-1 away to Pontefract Sports & Social.

Danny Young (two), Barry Braiden, Joseph Middleton and Regan Barry were all on target for the winners who are still in fourth place, but just three points behind the top two with games in hand. Sports & Social remain in ninth place.

White Swan pulled further clear of the relegation zone in Division One as they smashed nine goals past second from bottom Walton Sports & Social.

Aleksandrs Starcenko led the way as he bagged a treble with Lloyd Wagstaff (two), Brandon McManus, Jake Lowe, Stuart Garbutt and James Firth also netting in a 9-2 success.

Pontefract Town were unable to turn their fortunes round in the Wakefield Premier as they were heavily beaten away to Crackenedge.

The bottom of the table Ponte side are still without a league win all season and they never got close to changing that as they lost 9-0 to their Dewsbury-based opponents. Crackenedge, who were six goals up by half-time, had James Goodall (three), Dominic Simpson (three), Scott Lightowler, Adam Williams and James Blane scoring.

Premier leaders Rock Inn find themselves joined at the top of the table by Royston Cross after having their home game against Halton Moor postponed.

While the table toppers were unable to get their game on Royston won 7-0 and both teams now have 28 points from 11 games. Rock remain top on goal difference, however, with a plus 10 better record.

West End Terriers were back to winning ways in Wakefield Division Two when they beat New Carlton 6-4.

Kinsley Boys were in winning form in the Doncaster Senior League’s Premier Division as they ran out 5-3 winners over Armthorpe Markham Main.