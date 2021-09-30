Perks is hat-trick hero as Fryston progress in Landlords Trophy

Nostell MW v Clipstone. NCE League football Nostell's Nathan Perks

It looked like being a one-sided game as they netted four times in the first half.

The first goal came in the first minute when Josh Blackmore’s long throw evaded a multitude of players before Nathan Perks claimed the final touch to put the ball into the net.

A second followed as Perks turned provider to set up Spencer Bond who lashed in a powerful drive.

More pressure paid off with James Dyson feeding the ever busy Perks who turned the defence inside out to stroke home goal number three.

Defensively Fryston held firm with Mitchell McHugh, Stuart Gordon, James Lister and Jamie Simpson snuffing out any dangers and as halftime approached Leo Holbrook put over a pinpoint cross for Dyson to nod home.

Four nearly became five as Lee Hudson’s header crashed against the post.

Any thoughts of a walk in the park in the second half were quickly dispelled as Tavern pulled two goals back.

But crucially Fryston netted next with a crossfield ball from Simpson finding its way to Perks who unleashed an unstoppable shot.

With time running out a late venture into Fryston’s area saw Blackmore concede a harsh penalty that was converted to leave the scores at 5-3.

The Castle Commercial Cleaning Services MOM went to Simpson. The In house Property Lettings MOM was Perks. Supporters MOM were 1 McHugh, 2 Gordon, 3 Bond.

Elsewhere in the Landlords Trophy there was a 4-2 win for Whitwood Metrostars away to Great Preston Sundays.

Calvin Dunning, Joseph Fitzpatrick, Gareth Hanson and Calvin Hughes were all on target while Etienne Swinson-Bullough and Liam Churchill replied for Preston.

West End Terriers went through 4-3 at home to AFC Viaduct, but Hemsworth MW lost out 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out after drawing 2-2 with Horse & Jockey.

Castleford FC Sundays were knocked out in a 13-goal thriller, losing 7-6 after extra-time to Crown Scissett.

Their scorers were Thomas Kirby, Joshua Thomas, Matthew Jenkins (two), Niall Gordon and Joe Merrington.