Perks is hat-trick star again as FC Prince go top

FC Prince hit the top spot in Division One of the Wakefield Saturday League when they enjoyed a convincing victory at home to Walton Sports & Social.

A 6-1 success was Prince’s third successive league win and took them a point clear of Durkar FC at the head of affairs.

Prolific scoring striker Nathan Perks was again the main man as he bagged a hat-trick for the second successive week. Also on target were Brad Harris and Jake Thomson.

Prince will be hoping they can keep their good form going this Saturday when they travel to play their current closest challengers, Durkar.

Division One side Ryhill FC progressed to the semi-finals of the Wakefield League’s Jim Callaghan Cup when they won 2-0 against Snydale Athletic.

Goals from Regan Barry and Barry Braiden clinched an away success as Ryhill made in nine straight victories in league and cup matches – a run dating back to mid-December.

Pontefract Sports & Social will play Ryhill in the second round of the Division One League Cup after coming through their first round tie against Red Lion Alverthorpe last Saturday.

Ponte took a grip on the game in the first half, opening up a three-goal advantage before holding on against a Red Lion fight back to run out 3-2 winners.

On target for Sports & Social were John Adey (two) and Jack Hart with Nick Clarke and John Moran hitting back for the Alverthorpe side after the break.

Rock Inn’s inactivity in the last two weeks has led to them being knocked off the top of the Wakefield Premier.

Royston Cross have been able to play and won again last weekend, 1-0 against Real Moor, to go three points clear of Rock, who do have a game in hand.

West End Terriers went out of the Division Two League Cup at the second round stage when they lost 2-0 at home to Snydale Athletic.

South Elmsall United Services battled to earn a point from a 2-2 draw away to Dunscroft United in the Doncaster Senior League’s Premier Division with Josh Kolka and Mark Lynch netting.

In the same division, Kinsley Boys went down 2-0 at AFC Bentley.

Hemsworth Town won their first Doncaster Senior League game of the season as they beat Doncaster Town 3-1 at home.

On target for them were Dave North, Nathan Young and Kalem Allen with Ian Bedford getting Town’s only goal. Despite the result they remain nine points adrift at the bottom of the Division One table.

Hemsworth MW Reserves came out on top in a nine-goal thriller in Division One of the Sheffield County Senior League as they beat Kiveton Park 5-4.