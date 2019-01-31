Perks nets winner as Glasshoughton Welfare win Yorkshire derby

Nathan Perks hit his fourth goal in four games as Glasshoughton Welfare got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Selby Town in a West Yorkshire against North Yorkshire derby game at the TJs Arena.

Perks saw his 15th minute shot helped into the net by Selby player Alasan Ann and despite some fine attacking play from Town, the home side held out for a good win. Once again big defender Adam Walsh was the outstanding player as the Welfare defence held firm.

Welfare introduced Isaac Collier for his debut at full-back. Matt Cunliffe and Matt Semley also came back into the side from the previous game at Rossington while their former player, Gary Collier, lined up for the visitors.

Early on Cunliffe headed a dangerous cross inches wide of his own goal, but at the other end visiting keeper Jody Barford saved a Perks effort with his feet.

Welfare took the lead on 15 minutes when Perks cut in on the left and beat Barford low down. Ann tried to clear on the goal line, but could only help the ball over the line.

Selby came back and Jacob Collier, in the home goal, saved well from Liam Flanaghan.

Tom Carr had a goal ruled out for a foul before the home side came under pressure. Liam Flanaghan had good calls for a penalty waived away and Collier made a good sprawling save from Gary Collier.

Barford then made an incredible stop from a Craig Tonkinson long range shot that saw the veteran keeper somehow palm the shot onto the crossbar.

Collier in the home goal was lucky just before half-time when he was challenged on the by line by Gary Collier to a loose ball. Gary Collier hit the ball home, but referee Colin Bailey ruled that the challenge on the keeper was unfair.

In the second half Barford palmed a cross to the feet of Ryan Poskitt, but he fired his shot over. Collier then foiled Flanaghan with a block at his feet and the home keeper would later make a great block with his knees to deny sub Joe Dale.

Jordan Snodin beat Collier with a shot that struck the post, but Isaac Collier put in a great tackle to foil Dale’s follow-up.

Welfare manager Darren Holmes was delighted his side held on for the three points.

He said: “Over the last few weeks we have played some very good football and defended very well with no reward due to lapses of concentration and not being able to see out the 90 minutes. Have to say we worked very hard for the full 90 minutes and deserved our reward. I am sure Selby will have a different take on things, but for a fantastic one-handed save onto the post the game could have been more comfortable by half-time.

“Craig Tonkinson was outstanding in the first half along with Adam Walsh and the back four. Selby threw everything at us in the last 20 minutes, but we stood firm and kept them out.

“Great to get back to winning ways and with last week’s performance let’s hope we can have a very good February and get ourselves back towards the top six where we think we should be playing our football. Another home game next week and after our poor display at Bolsover earlier in the season we will be looking to put that result right.”

Glasshoughton continue their run of four home games in a row on Saturday when bottom of the league Bolsover are the visitors.

They picked up their first win of the season against Welfare at the beginning of December and since then they have won a further three games, with the latest being last Saturday at Ollerton.